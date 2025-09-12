Critical Infrastructure Security, Government Regulations

CISA unimpeded by recent cuts, official says

Secure By Design Pledge

(Adobe Stock)

Despite significant workforce and program reductions under the Trump administration, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency was noted by its recently appointed Executive Assistant Director of Cybersecurity Nicholas Andersen to remain highly functional, reports CyberScoop.

CISA's highly committed team will be working toward bolstering the security of federal networks, as well as ties with critical infrastructure owners and operators, as part of agency priorities provided by Trump, amid the layoffs of over a thousand staff members and funding cuts of almost $500 million, noted Andersen at the Billington Cybersecurity Summit.

"We want to be able to work very closely with our critical infrastructure partners on focused resilience efforts, be able to raise the bar in a sprint between now and 2027 as we prepare for the potential of China making good on its promise... to take Taiwan," said Andersen, who also committed to strengthen the agency's relationships with other federal agencies and state and local governments.

Related

Additional data protection info from SSA sought after alleged DOGE mishap

The U.S. Social Security Administration has been urged by Senate Finance Committee Chair Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, to provide more details on the security of Americans' Social Security information after its former Chief Data Officer Chuck Borges alleged that such data had been uploaded by the Department of Government Efficiency on an unsecured cloud server, NextGov/FCW reports.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Business Impact Analysis (BIA)British Standard 7799Chain of CustodyCompetitive IntelligenceData CustodianDue CareDue Diligence

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds