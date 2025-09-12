CISA unimpeded by recent cuts, official says

Despite significant workforce and program reductions under the Trump administration, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency was noted by its recently appointed Executive Assistant Director of Cybersecurity Nicholas Andersen to remain highly functional, reports CyberScoop

CISA's highly committed team will be working toward bolstering the security of federal networks, as well as ties with critical infrastructure owners and operators, as part of agency priorities provided by Trump, amid the layoffs of over a thousand staff members and funding cuts of almost $500 million, noted Andersen at the Billington Cybersecurity Summit.

"We want to be able to work very closely with our critical infrastructure partners on focused resilience efforts, be able to raise the bar in a sprint between now and 2027 as we prepare for the potential of China making good on its promise... to take Taiwan," said Andersen, who also committed to strengthen the agency's relationships with other federal agencies and state and local governments.