CISA recommends cyber decoys to enhance intrusion detection

The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is advising organizations to implement cyber decoys, such as honeypots and various lures, to improve the detection of cyber intrusions and divert attackers, as reported by Tech Radar.

CISA's guidance addresses the challenge organizations face in detecting adversaries who utilize legitimate credentials and "living off the land" (LOTL) techniques for discovery and lateral movement. Cyber decoys, which mimic legitimate systems or data, are designed to distract attackers, reveal their presence, and gather threat intelligence. These decoys complement Zero Trust architectures by supporting continuous monitoring, generating high-fidelity alerts, and helping to identify post-compromise activities.

The guidance details concepts like tripwires, breadcrumbs, and honeytokens, and outlines implementation steps using the MITRE ATT&CK and Engage frameworks. This approach is presented as a cost-effective and scalable method to enhance an organization's security posture without requiring significant architectural changes.