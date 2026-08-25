From tool stack to defense system: Connecting the security dots

Security teams in large businesses and enterprises spend years accumulating dozens or hundreds of specialized tools, often best-in-class point solutions. But while most of these products conduct their core tasks very well, they may not coordinate their efforts efficiently enough to handle the speed and scope of AI-powered threats.

In a recent blog post, Sophos President of Product and Marketing Raja Patel , citing Gartner , says the typical enterprise uses more than 45 security products. Unfortunately, this arrangement often leaves threat intelligence and detection fragmented among endpoint, network, identity, and cloud defenses.

"When frontier AI models crossed a new capability threshold towards the end of last year," writes Patel, "the threat landscape didn't just evolve. It accelerated into a different category entirely."

Sophos offers what may be a solution: a unified defense system in which AI helps varied security products, including those from different vendors, share context and coordinate their actions without human intervention.

Why frontier AI models make the security-stack model obsolete

Traditional security stacks are built atop the assumption that attacks will progress slowly enough for separate products to coordinate their efforts, and human analysts to respond, in time.

AI makes that assumption obsolete because it increases not only the speed of an attack but also its scale. For example, an identity compromise, a malicious email message, and suspicious endpoint activity may all look like isolated incidents, but they in fact may represent different stages of the same attack.

"The endpoint doesn't know what the firewall saw," writes Patel. "The email gateway doesn't tell the identity layer what it caught. Every tool learns alone."

Connecting the various tools together changes the situation. If threat intelligence collected at one control point becomes immediately available to all other controls — an arrangement that Sophos calls a "unified context lake" — then all the security products in an environment can collectively and autonomously recognize an attack and respond to it even as human analysts are trying to catch up.

Why SIEM and XDR alone cannot meet the frontier-AI threat

With such a system, an organization can move from depending on isolated tools and instead adopt a structure in which endpoint, cloud, network and identity controls share information and coordinate their responses.

SIEM and XDR represent important attempts to overcome tool and telemetry fragmentation, but neither is sufficient by itself. SIEM centralizes logs from otherwise disconnected products but needs human analysts to interpret the data. XDR improves correlation and coordination, but inter-tool communication may be limited to a single vendor's technologies.

"Aggregation is not architecture," writes Patel. "Pulling data into a shared window does not make the sources aware of each other, and it does not let them act as one."

The primary distinction is between collecting context, which SIEM does, and acting upon it, which XDR does to only a certain extent. A unified machine-speed defense system needs clear, universal signals to immediately influence decisions by other tools elsewhere in the environment.

Mitigation tools will no longer need wait for an analyst to observe an endpoint alert, and then change firewall or identity policies, if AI and automation can connect detection directly to response.

How Sophos Fusion makes a unified defense platform from the tools you already have

Nevertheless, human oversight of impactful decisions remains essential. Sophos describes its approach as "agentic autonomy with human governance," because the AI conducts its investigation and response within boundaries established and constantly monitored by analysts.

Sophos Fusion shows how this model can operate without requiring organizations to invest in new security tools. Its open architecture brings native Sophos controls and more than 500 third-party integrations into a shared context layer. Endpoint, XDR, SIEM, identity , network, email and cloud information can all contribute to the same defensive picture.

Sophos calls the resulting coordination "synchronized security." An endpoint detection can trigger a firewall response, an identity compromise can restrict access elsewhere, and suspicious email activity can increase scrutiny across other controls.

Agentic AI can then investigate and respond across the entire environment instead of treating each alert as an isolated event. Every new threat becomes part of the AI's self-training material, adding experience as it goes along.

Sophos says in its own agentic SOC , which serves more than 40,000 clients as a managed service, 52% of cases are resolved entirely by AI, and the average time from alert to fully automated response is just 89 seconds.

The larger lesson from the apparent success of Sophos' approach extends beyond any individual platform, brand or security vendor.

While AI-driven attacks make cybersecurity even more of a coordination problem, connecting existing tools through shared context and automated decision-making can turn a motley collection of individual point tools into a well-honed unified system capable of responding much closer to the speed of the adversary.

"For decades, the industry told customers that more tools meant better security. The AI era exposed the lie of that assumption completely," writes Patel. "The advantage belongs to organizations with a coordinated defense that sees every signal, learns from every threat, and responds as one."