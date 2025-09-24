Network Security

Circle K Hong Kong disrupted by potential cyberattack

Encryption your data. Digital Lock. Hacker attack and data breach. Big data with encrypted computer code. Safe your data. Cyber internet security and privacy concept. Database storage 3d illustration

Encryption your data. Digital Lock. Hacker attack and data breach. Big data with encrypted computer code. Safe your data. Cyber internet security and privacy concept. Database storage 3d illustration

Global convenience store and gas station chain Circle K had its operations in Hong Kong crippled for days following a "network disruption" suspected to be caused by a cyber intrusion, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Despite impacting e-payment systems, loyalty programs, and email services in almost 400 outlets across Hong Kong, Circle K emphasized that its stores have remained open.

"As we cannot rule out a possible cyberattack, we have acted quickly to secure customer, employee and supplier data, and are working with law enforcement and third-party forensics experts to determine the cause, scope and extent of this breach," said Circle K in a statement on Facebook.

Such a development comes months after Gas Express, the leading franchisee of Circle K in the U.S., disclosed having personal data stolen following a cyberattack.

Before Circle K Atlanta was reported to have been compromised by the Hunters International ransomware gang in June 2024, the firm was also noted to have inadvertently exposed a dataset containing customer loyalty numbers, payment card details, and employee contact information.

An In-Depth Guide to Network Security

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to fortify your network security.

Related

Record-breaking DDoS intrusion foiled anew

Record-breaking DDoS intrusion foiled anew Cloudflare has stopped a distributed denial-of-service attack peaking at 22.2 million terabits per second and 10.6 billion packets per second, which is the largest on record, just weeks after it had mitigated the previous record-breaking intrusion that reached up to 11.5 Tbps, GBHackers News reports.

Virtual private servers targeted by SystemBC proxy botnet

Virtual private servers targeted by SystemBC proxy botnet Commercial virtual private servers, which have been compromised through vulnerability exploits, have accounted for nearly 80% of daily bots used by the SystemBC proxy botnet as a proxy highway, enabling infections that last longer than average, according to BleepingComputer.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

ACK PiggybackingAddress Resolution Protocol (ARP)Bastion HostBerkeley Internet Name Domain (BIND)BridgeBroadcastCache PoisoningDecapsulationDistance VectorDomain Name

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds