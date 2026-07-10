Keysight launches new cybersecurity test platform for AI traffic

As reported by SDx Central, Keysight Technologies has introduced a new modular network cybersecurity test platform designed to handle the increasing demands of large data transfers, particularly those associated with artificial intelligence (AI).

The APS-ONE-400, part of Keysight's APS-100/400-gigabit Ethernet (GE) hardware line, offers 400 Gb/s Layer 4-7 throughput and 95 Gb/s of elephant flow throughput, addressing the substantial data transfers common in AI applications. The system supports testing for post-quantum cryptography-encrypted traffic and zero trust network access (ZTNA), along with various network speeds including 100/25/10GE. The one rack unit (RU) system can function independently or be integrated with other Keysight APS-100/400GE devices to create large-scale testbeds capable of generating up to 16 Tb/s of Layer 4-7 traffic.

Keysight stated the platform is intended for network equipment manufacturers, service providers, and data center operators who need to validate demanding network scenarios without acquiring multiple specialized tools. This release follows Keysight's recent expansion of its 1.6 Tb/s solutions portfolio aimed at validating interconnects for AI-centric data centers.