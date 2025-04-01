Breach, Data Security
Chord Specialty Dental Partners breach affects over 173K
Tennessee-based Chord Specialty Dental Partners had data from more than 173,000 individuals confirmed to have been compromised following a data breach identified in September, according to SecurityWeek. Infiltration of numerous employees' email accounts from Aug. 18 to Sep. 25 allowed access to individuals' names, birthdates, addresses, Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, payment card details, bank account information, health insurance information, and medical details, noted an investigation conducted by Chord. "At this time, Chord is not aware of any evidence to suggest that any information has been or will be fraudulently misused. However, we were unable to rule out the possibility that the information could have been accessed," said the dental service organization, which has already provided identity protection and credit monitoring services to impacted individuals. Chord's disclosure comes nearly a week after major U.S. wheelchair and mobility equipment provider Numotion reported having data from almost 500,000 people stolen following the compromise of some of its email accounts.
