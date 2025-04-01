Breach, Data Security

Chord Specialty Dental Partners breach affects over 173K

Dentist at work with tools
(Luis Alvarez/Getty Images)

Tennessee-based Chord Specialty Dental Partners had data from more than 173,000 individuals confirmed to have been compromised following a data breach identified in September, according to SecurityWeek.

Infiltration of numerous employees' email accounts from Aug. 18 to Sep. 25 allowed access to individuals' names, birthdates, addresses, Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, payment card details, bank account information, health insurance information, and medical details, noted an investigation conducted by Chord. "At this time, Chord is not aware of any evidence to suggest that any information has been or will be fraudulently misused. However, we were unable to rule out the possibility that the information could have been accessed," said the dental service organization, which has already provided identity protection and credit monitoring services to impacted individuals. Chord's disclosure comes nearly a week after major U.S. wheelchair and mobility equipment provider Numotion reported having data from almost 500,000 people stolen following the compromise of some of its email accounts.

Related

Purported Check Point breach downplayed

U.S.-Israeli cybersecurity firm Check Point has minimized an alleged breach by the threat actor "CoreInjection," who claimed exfiltrating the company's internal project documents, user credentials, internal network maps, source code and proprietary software binaries, and employee contact information from its systems, reports Hackread.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Attack VectorByteCiphertextCryptanalysisCryptographic Hash FunctionsCyclic Redundancy Check (CRC)DecryptionDiffie-HellmanDigital EnvelopeDigital Signature Standard (DSS)

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds