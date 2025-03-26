Breach, Data Security

Almost 500K impacted by Numotion breach

(Adobe Stock)

Major U.S. wheelchair and mobility equipment provider Numotion had data from over 494,000 individuals, or its entire customer base, compromised after the breach of certain email accounts from September to November, according to SecurityWeek.

Infiltrated email accounts contained messages with customers' details, including names, birthdates, payment and financial account information, product details, medical data, and health insurance information, with some individuals also having their Social Security numbers and driver's license numbers impacted, said Numotion, which noted the lack of evidence suggesting misuse of the exposed personal data. "As a precautionary measure, individuals should remain vigilant to protect against potential fraud and/or identity theft by, among other things, reviewing their account statements and monitoring credit reports closely," Numotion added. Such a disclosure comes after Numotion disclosed having data from over 600,000 individuals stolen and encrypted following an attack earlier last year by the Black Basta ransomware gang.

Related

Upswing in third-party breaches observed

SiliconAngle reports that third-party compromise accounted for 36% of all data breaches last year, which may still be undervalued due to inadequate reporting and improper classification, highlighting the escalation in vendor-driven attacks.

