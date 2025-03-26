Major U.S. wheelchair and mobility equipment provider Numotion had data from over 494,000 individuals, or its entire customer base, compromised after the breach of certain email accounts from September to November, according to SecurityWeek. Infiltrated email accounts contained messages with customers' details, including names, birthdates, payment and financial account information, product details, medical data, and health insurance information, with some individuals also having their Social Security numbers and driver's license numbers impacted, said Numotion, which noted the lack of evidence suggesting misuse of the exposed personal data. "As a precautionary measure, individuals should remain vigilant to protect against potential fraud and/or identity theft by, among other things, reviewing their account statements and monitoring credit reports closely," Numotion added. Such a disclosure comes after Numotion disclosed having data from over 600,000 individuals stolen and encrypted following an attack earlier last year by the Black Basta ransomware gang.
Breach, Data Security
Almost 500K impacted by Numotion breach
(Adobe Stock)
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds