Check Point Software Technologies and Wiz have announced a strategic partnership to integrate their respective cloud network security and Cloud Native Application Protection offerings in order to provide enterprises with a unified security approach for hybrid cloud environments, Security Boulevard reports. The collaboration seeks to address gaps between cloud infrastructure and application security, allowing organizations to gain improved visibility. By embedding Check Point’s security controls into Wiz’s CNAPP platform, the companies would provide security teams with the ability to monitor threats in real time, prioritize risks more effectively, and automate attack prevention. Wiz’s risk analysis capabilities will also be incorporated into Check Point’s framework, providing insights into vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and network threats. This allows organizations to take proactive remediation steps before attackers can exploit weaknesses. The partnership also facilitates automated policy enforcement, reducing manual effort and ensuring regulatory compliance across multicloud environments. "This partnership was formalized to create a new security paradigm -- combining Check Point’s cloud network security expertise with Wiz’s CNAPP leadership to deliver comprehensive protection across hybrid mesh environments," said Check Point CEO Nadav Zafrir.
Check Point, Wiz partnership aims to enhance cloud security integration
