Vulnerability Management, Patch/Configuration Management, Threat Intelligence

New PostgreSQL zero-day potentially leveraged in BeyondTrust attacks

Vulnerability management

(Stock Photo, Getty Images)

SecurityWeek reports that open-source database management system PostgreSQL has been impacted by a new zero-day flaw, tracked as CVE-2025-1094, which has been leveraged as part of the attacks against vulnerable BeyondTrust Remote Support systems that impacted the U.S. Treasury Department.

Exploitation of the vulnerability — which stems from PostgreSQL interactive terminal psql's management of void byte sequences from malformed UTF-8 characters — facilitated the execution of the id command that could allow total system compromise, according to Rapid7 researchers. Despite not acknowledging zero-day attacks involving the issue, PostgreSQL has already urged users of versions before 13.19, 14.16, 15.11, 16.7, and 17.3 to immediately apply the issued patch. Such a discovery follows the Treasury Department's disclosure of a "major cybersecurity incident" in December resulting from the compromise of a BeyondTrust key used for securing a cloud-based service for its Departmental Office users. Other details regarding the extent of the Treasury Department hack remain uncertain.

Related

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Brute ForceBuffer OverflowDNS SpoofingDeepfakeDefacementDenial of ServiceDictionary AttackDisruptionDistributed ScansDumpSec

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds