According to The Cyber Express, Europol's new position paper highlights the significant financial losses, amounting to nearly $1 billion annually, due to fraud and scams facilitated by caller ID spoofing. Caller ID spoofing involves manipulating caller information to deceive recipients, with phone calls and texts being the primary attack methods. Criminals impersonate trusted entities like banks or tech support services to extract sensitive information or initiate fraudulent transactions. Europol warns that the ability to conceal identities hampers law enforcement's efforts to trace cybercriminals. Europol emphasizes the urgent need for coordinated regulatory and technical measures to combat cross-border caller ID spoofing. These solutions include international traceback mechanisms, standardized processes for information sharing, and tools for validating inbound calls. By fostering multi-stakeholder collaboration, the industry can enhance digital security and better protect citizens from the detrimental impacts of caller ID spoofing and other mobile threats. Source: The Cyber Express
Caller ID spoofing: Europol urges regulatory and technical solutions
(Adobe Stock)
