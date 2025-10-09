Privacy, Endpoint/Device Security

California law permits browser data sharing opt outs

Legislation strengthening the California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018 by requiring web browsers to provide a simple, universal opt-out tool for consumers who do not want their data sold to third parties has been signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. The CCPA of 2018 granted users the right to send opt-out signals but did not require browsers to make those settings easily accessible. Under the new law, consumers will be able to opt out with a single, visible control instead of doing so on every single website they visit. "These signals are going to be available to millions more people and it's going to be much easier for them to opt out," said Matt Schwartz, a policy analyst at Consumer Reports, noting that users, until now, often had to rely on specialized browsers or third-party extensions to send universal opt-out requests. The governor also signed two related data privacy measures. One requires social media platforms to make account cancellations straightforward and ensure that deletion results in the complete removal of personal data. The other bolsters California's Data Broker Registration Law, which obliges data brokers to disclose what personal information they collect and who can access it.

