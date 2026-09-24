Burger King Russia customer data leaked online after 2024 breach

Burger King Russia experienced a significant data breach in 2024, with millions of customer records now leaked online, according to a recent report by Tech Radar.

The breach, which occurred in October 2024, targeted Mindbox, a marketing automation platform used by Burger King Russia. Unknown threat actors gained access to Mindbox and subsequently compromised data belonging to Burger King customers. The leaked information includes over 3.2 million unique email addresses, names, genders, dates of birth, phone numbers, and geolocations, spanning from 2018 to August 2024. Payment details were not compromised in the incident.

While Mindbox has since implemented enhanced security measures, users are advised to be vigilant against potential phishing and identity theft risks due to the exposure of personal information.