Cloud Security, AI/ML

Broadcom unveils private cloud enhancements

Share
No-code/low-code and cloud security

(Adobe Stock)

During its Explore conference, Broadcom announced significant updates to its VMware Cloud Foundation intended to advance generative artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and sovereign cloud support, reports, SiliconAngle.

Broadcom announced its expansion of generative AI capabilities for private clouds with integration of Azure AI Video Indexer, enabling data analysis in compliance with security requirements. Meanwhile, the newly announced release of VeloCloud Edge appliances promises increased network resilience and scalability. Broadcom’s partnerships with sovereign cloud providers have now doubled, enabling more regulatory-compliant cloud solutions

Key enhancements to vSphere Foundation, now with doubled storage, make it suitable for enterprise-class hyperconverged infrastructure. New offerings include Tanzu Data Services, which simplifies deployment and management of PostgreSQL, MySQL, RabbitMQ, and Redis-based key-value storage, emphasizing data security and operational efficiency. VMware vDefend also received a new artificial intelligence-driven assistant to enhance threat detection and reduce false positives, alongside improved east-west traffic security within data centers. A new intrusion detection feature allows custom signatures, and a “Malware Analysis Test Drive” offers in-depth file analysis.

An In-Depth Guide to Cloud Security

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to fortify your cloud security.

Related

US indicts alleged Snowflake hackers

Both Moucka, also known as waif, catist, judische, and cllyels, and Binns, also known as j_irdev1337 and irdev, have not only obtained 50 billion sensitive call and text records from a major telecommunications firm believed to be AT&T but also extorted nearly $2.5 million worth of cryptocurrency from at least three of their victims between November 2023 and early October.

Related Events

Related Terms

Cloud ComputingGreynet

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.