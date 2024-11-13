Broadcom unveils private cloud enhancements

During its Explore conference, Broadcom announced significant updates to its VMware Cloud Foundation intended to advance generative artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and sovereign cloud support, reports, SiliconAngle.

Broadcom announced its expansion of generative AI capabilities for private clouds with integration of Azure AI Video Indexer, enabling data analysis in compliance with security requirements. Meanwhile, the newly announced release of VeloCloud Edge appliances promises increased network resilience and scalability. Broadcom’s partnerships with sovereign cloud providers have now doubled, enabling more regulatory-compliant cloud solutions

Key enhancements to vSphere Foundation, now with doubled storage, make it suitable for enterprise-class hyperconverged infrastructure. New offerings include Tanzu Data Services, which simplifies deployment and management of PostgreSQL, MySQL, RabbitMQ, and Redis-based key-value storage, emphasizing data security and operational efficiency. VMware vDefend also received a new artificial intelligence-driven assistant to enhance threat detection and reduce false positives, alongside improved east-west traffic security within data centers. A new intrusion detection feature allows custom signatures, and a “Malware Analysis Test Drive” offers in-depth file analysis.