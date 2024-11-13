Broadcom introduces VeloRAIN platform for optimized edge networking

Broadcom has launched VeloRAIN, a new AI-powered addition to its VMware VeloCloud software-defined wide-area network platform designed to enhance performance and security for AI-driven workloads, according to SDxCentral.

VeloRAIN employs artificial intelligence and machine learning to identify and prioritize encrypted application traffic, supporting quality and service-level needs for edge AI applications. It also incorporates Dynamic Application-Based Slicing, a policy framework that enables traffic prioritization based on application demands.

Broadcom Vice President of Software-Defined Edge Sanjay Uppal noted that VeloRAIN leverages over 500,000 deployed VMware edge units, which serve as sensors across enterprise networks and provide insights into application-specific traffic behavior. This insight helps optimize network performance, particularly as generative AI and retrieval-augmented generation workloads require significant bandwidth, often creating high traffic asymmetry due to upstream data flow, including video and audio. VeloRAIN also features channel estimation intelligence to monitor and adapt to wireless connection changes across 4G, 5G, and satellite networks. This function is especially beneficial for enterprise-focused fixed-wireless access services.