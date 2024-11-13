Cloud Security, AI/ML

Broadcom introduces VeloRAIN platform for optimized edge networking

Share
Signage is displayed outside the Broadcom offices on June 7, 2018, in San Jose, Calif. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Signage is displayed outside the Broadcom offices on June 7, 2018, in San Jose, Calif. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Broadcom has launched VeloRAIN, a new AI-powered addition to its VMware VeloCloud software-defined wide-area network platform designed to enhance performance and security for AI-driven workloads, according to SDxCentral.

VeloRAIN employs artificial intelligence and machine learning to identify and prioritize encrypted application traffic, supporting quality and service-level needs for edge AI applications. It also incorporates Dynamic Application-Based Slicing, a policy framework that enables traffic prioritization based on application demands.

Broadcom Vice President of Software-Defined Edge Sanjay Uppal noted that VeloRAIN leverages over 500,000 deployed VMware edge units, which serve as sensors across enterprise networks and provide insights into application-specific traffic behavior. This insight helps optimize network performance, particularly as generative AI and retrieval-augmented generation workloads require significant bandwidth, often creating high traffic asymmetry due to upstream data flow, including video and audio. VeloRAIN also features channel estimation intelligence to monitor and adapt to wireless connection changes across 4G, 5G, and satellite networks. This function is especially beneficial for enterprise-focused fixed-wireless access services.

An In-Depth Guide to Cloud Security

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to fortify your cloud security.

Related

US indicts alleged Snowflake hackers

Both Moucka, also known as waif, catist, judische, and cllyels, and Binns, also known as j_irdev1337 and irdev, have not only obtained 50 billion sensitive call and text records from a major telecommunications firm believed to be AT&T but also extorted nearly $2.5 million worth of cryptocurrency from at least three of their victims between November 2023 and early October.

Related Events

Related Terms

Cloud ComputingGreynet

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.