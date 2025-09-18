Incident Response

Bridgestone Americas completes post-cyberattack recovery efforts

Cybersecurity Dive reports that operations at multiple Bridgestone Americas tire manufacturing and retreading facilities have ramped up after restoring their network connections impacted by a cyberattack earlier this month.

Investigation into the incident alongside external cybersecurity analysts is still ongoing, according to the North American arm of leading multinational tire manufacturer Bridgestone, which did not provide additional details regarding the attack but previously noted the lack of any evidence suggesting any data compromise.

"With the safety and security of our systems being our top priority, we will continue to monitor for any signs of issues related to this limited cyber incident," said a Bridgestone Americas spokesperson.

Such an intrusion against Bridgestone Americas occurred around the same time as the Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters group's hack of major UK automaker Jaguar Land Rover, which has since led to an extended production shutdown.

