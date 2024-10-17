Brazil apprehends prolific USDoD hacker

Widely known threat actor USDoD, who was behind the breaches of National Public Data and the FBI's InfraGard platform, has been arrested by Brazil's Department of Federal Police as part of its Operation Data Breach effort, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Airbus and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency also had their data compromised and exposed by the apprehended threat actor, noted the DFP. "The person under investigation must answer for the crime of hacking into a computer device, qualified by obtaining information, with an increase in the sentence for the commercialization of the data obtained. The investigation will continue to identify any other cyber intrusions that were committed by the person under investigation," said the DFP. Such a development comes more than a month after USDoD revealed himself to be Luan G. from Brazil after being doxed by CrowdStrike and Intel471 cybersecurity experts. Meanwhile, Brazil's crackdown on USDoD follows its disruption of Grandoreiro banking malware operations in January.