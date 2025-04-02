Threat Intelligence
Cybercriminals target auto industry with sophisticated hacks
Automotive cyberattacks have caused tens of billions in damages from 2022 to 2024, highlighting escalating threats to vehicle security, according to a study by cybersecurity firm VicOne, Repairer Driven News reports. The study found that vulnerabilities peaked in 2024, with over 77% linked to in-vehicle systems. Electric vehicles (EVs) and software-defined vehicles (SDVs) face increasing risks, including weak charging infrastructure, AI manipulation, and insecure supply chains. AI-enabled systems, particularly large language models (LLMs), present new security risks, with cybercriminals exploiting dark web networks to trade hacking techniques and stolen data. VicOne identified 530 automotive-related vulnerabilities in 2024, nearly double the number in 2019, underscoring the growing attack surface. The report calls for enhanced cybersecurity measures across the supply chain, improved data transparency, and strengthened third-party security to prevent widespread disruptions and, as Cheng emphasized, a proactive, multi-layered approach to cybersecurity across all levels of the supply chain will help the automotive industry stay ahead of evolving threats and thrive in pursuing the unprecedented opportunities ahead.
