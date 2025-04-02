IT leaders sound alarm on centralized security risks

A survey by Naoris Protocol highlights growing concerns among IT leaders over cybersecurity vulnerabilities , indicating that a shift may be needed toward decentralized infrastructure for resilience and security, ComputerWeekly reports.

Conducted in October 2024, the survey interviewed 100 IT directors from major firms across the US, UK, EU, and APAC, revealing that 70% view network resilience as a top priority. Centralized security models create single points of failure, while weak endpoint detection and cloud concentration heighten risks. Decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN) are gaining traction, with 73% of IT leaders calling them extremely important for cybersecurity. DePIN leverages blockchain to transform infrastructure into secure validator nodes, reducing threats and enhancing security. AI and blockchain-driven defenses are also valued, with 42% emphasizing AI for real-time threat detection and 34% highlighting blockchain validation. Naoris Protocol CEO David Carvalho warns of a critical tipping point, urging enterprises to decentralize infrastructure to counter AI-driven cyber threats.