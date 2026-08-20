Alation confirms cyberattack after reporting system incident

Enterprise data software provider Alation confirmed a cyberattack on Thursday, days after initially reporting an incident that affected some of its customers. The company services over 500 global companies including half of the Fortune 1000, based on information published by TechCrunch.

Alation confirmed it identified an isolated incident involving unauthorized activity in one of its systems. The company stated it is conducting a thorough investigation but did not specify the nature of the attack, its root cause, or the number of affected customers. It also did not disclose if customers were alerted or if any defensive actions were recommended.

Earlier this week, Alation reported an unspecified incident that caused degraded availability for some users, which was resolved within an hour. Much of Alation's infrastructure is hosted on Amazon Web Services, but it remains unclear if any data was exfiltrated. This incident follows a recent trend of cyberattacks targeting large technology companies that store sensitive corporate data, including a breach at Ceva Logistics and increased targeting of financial firms.