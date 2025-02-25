Bogus Counter-Strike 2 tournament streams leveraged to pilfer cryptocurrency

Widely known video game Counter-Strike 2 had its players targeted by a new streamjacking campaign that exploited the IEM Katowice 2025 and PGL Cluj-Napoca 2025 e-sports tournaments to facilitate cryptocurrency theft, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.Threat actors who took over numerous YouTube accounts during the tournaments spoofed professional CS2 players and broadcast fraudulent streams looping old gaming footage that displayed links or QR codes redirecting to fake websites offering cryptocurrency prizes or free CS2 skins, a report from Bitdefender revealed.Such an attack campaign comes after trojanized installers for the BeamNG.drive, Universe Sandbox, Garry's Mod, Plutocracy, and Dyson Sphere Program games were reported by Kaspersky to have been leveraged by suspected Russian hackers to deploy the XMRig cryptomining malware. Major video game developer Activision Blizzard also had its Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, and Diablo IV games disrupted by a distributed denial-of-service attack against its systems almost two years ago.
