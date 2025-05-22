BlackLock ransomware lays claim on Toho hack but proof lacking

World-renowned Japanese entertainment company Toho was purportedly breached by the BlackLock ransomware gang, according to Cybernews.
Despite its assertions of compromising the firm, which is the studio behind Godzilla, King Kong vs. Godzilla, Seven Samurai, and Hidden Fortress, most of the data sample links were discovered by Cybernews researchers to be either nonfunctional or had useless information. Toho has yet to respond to BlackLock's alleged hack. Such a development comes months after BlackLock's operations were disrupted by Resecurity researchers who exploited a vulnerability within the ransomware group's infrastructure. At least 63 entities around the world have been compromised by the BlackLock ransomware operation over the past year, with the group which emerged only in March 2024 having been recognized as the seventh most active ransomware gang following a 1,425% increase in attacks between the third and fourth quarter of 2024.
