Bitdefender adds business applications sensor to GravityZone XDR

Bitdefender has announced the addition of a Business Applications sensor to its GravityZone XDR platform designed to safeguard corporate data stored in cloud-based productivity and collaboration platforms, SiliconAngle reports.

Once integrated, the Business Applications sensor enables organizations to monitor security events, establish behavior baselines, detect anomalies, and restrict access to suspicious users within a cloud environment.

The enhancement addresses increasing cyber risks associated with organizations’ growing reliance on software-as-a-service platforms such as Atlassian, Microsoft, and Google for operational efficiency. These platforms often store sensitive data, making them prime targets for cybercriminals engaged in data theft, ransomware attacks, and espionage, opening up the possibility of privacy breaches, business disruptions, and financial losses.

The sensor initially supports Atlassian tools like Confluence, Jira, and Bitbucket, and will later extend compatibility to other widely used SaaSplatforms. Andrei Florescu, president and general manager of Bitdefender Business Solutions, said: "With the addition of our new sensor, we have extended GravityZone XDR capabilities to provide more than 300,000 businesses using Atlassian productivity tools with a robust solution for protecting business data, enhancing security visibility and maximizing security team efficiency."