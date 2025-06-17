Aviatrix teams up with Wiz for cloud security

Aviatrix has partnered with Wiz to integrate cloud-native security capabilities that significantly accelerate threat detection and response across multicloud environments, The Fast Mode reports

The collaboration positions Aviatrix within the Wiz Integration Network and brings together Wiz’s agentless risk visibility and Aviatrix’s real-time network enforcement. By combining risk discovery and contextual validation from Wiz with Aviatrix’s dynamic runtime policies, security teams can now act on threats within seconds rather than days. “Cloud security is broken,” Aviatrix said in its announcement, noting the average breach now costs $4.88 million and over half stem from fragmented tools. The joint solution addresses this by offering a unified blueprint of cloud risk and a response mechanism that adapts to live traffic and application behavior. The integration forms a critical component of the Aviatrix Cloud Security Fabric, an AI-driven platform that spans visibility, enforcement, and protection across any cloud. The result: improved cloud resilience, faster mitigation, and greater ROI from cloud investments.