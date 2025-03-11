Aviatrix introduces Kubernetes firewall for cloud-native security

Aviatrix has introduced a Kubernetes firewall designed to enhance security in cloud-native environments, where the rapid consumption of IP addresses complicates traditional cybersecurity enforcement, according to Cloud Native Now

The firewall dynamically applies security policies based on Kubernetes namespace identities instead of IP addresses, addressing challenges related to overlapping network address spaces.

According to Aviatrix Chief Technology Officer Anirban Sengupta, this identity-based approach ensures consistent policy enforcement, especially as Kubernetes clusters often run critical workloads, including artificial intelligence models, making them attractive cyberattack targets.

The firewall leverages Aviatrix’s existing cloud security technology and is tailored for hybrid environments that integrate both monolithic and cloud-native applications.

The solution supports YAML and Terraform, enabling integration with larger DevSecOps workflows. It also accommodates different organizational security models, whether managed by dedicated cybersecurity teams or DevOps and IT operations.