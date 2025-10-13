Governance, Risk and Compliance, Government Regulations

Austria finds Microsoft broke EU privacy law

Microsoft Logo on a Modern Glass Office Building

(Adobe Stock)

Austria's data protection authority ruled that Microsoft violated the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation by unlawfully tracking students through its Microsoft 365 Education software, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

The decision stemmed from a 2024 complaint filed by the Austrian privacy advocacy group noyb on behalf of a parent who said his childs data was processed without consent and that Microsoft failed to disclose how the information was used. The regulator found that the company used tracking cookies and withheld access to user data, breaching EU privacy rules. Microsoft 365 Education is widely used in schools for cloud storage, communication, and productivity applications. Felix Mikolasch, a data protection lawyer at noyb, said the case reveals a "lack of transparency" in Microsoft's practices, making it "nearly impossible" for schools to inform users how data is handled. Microsoft said it will review the ruling, maintaining that its education products comply with GDPR standards.

Related

Voting rights group argue Trump’s voter data overhaul is illegal

CyberScoop reports that the Electronic Privacy Information Center, the League of Women Voters, and five individual plaintiffs filed a lawsuit in D.C. District Court, seeking to immediately stop the Trump administration from expanding the Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements system into a massive voter and citizenship tracking system.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Business Impact Analysis (BIA)British Standard 7799Chain of CustodyCompetitive IntelligenceData CustodianDue CareDue Diligence

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds