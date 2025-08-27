Breach, Data Security
Auchan data breach exposes customer information
French retailer Auchan experienced a data breach affecting hundreds of thousands of customers, resulting in the theft of personal information. The breach involved the compromise of data linked to loyalty cards, including names, addresses, emails, phone numbers, and card numbers, as reported by Security Affairs. Threat actors targeted Auchan, stealing personal information such as names, addresses, emails, phone numbers, and loyalty card details. The breach did not compromise sensitive data like bank details, passwords, or PINs. Auchan promptly notified impacted customers and authorities. The company deactivated the affected cards and urged customers to visit stores for replacements to restore their Waaoh savings. The breach's scope raises concerns about potential malicious uses like spoofing and phishing, highlighting the importance of safeguarding personal data. Auchan's response to the breach includes reinforcing information systems security and notifying the French data protection authority, CNIL. The incident underscores the need for robust cybersecurity measures to protect customer data and serves as a reminder of the critical importance of data protection and proactive cybersecurity practices in the retail sector. Source: Security Affairs
