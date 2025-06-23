Breach, Data Security

AT&T receives court OK for $177M breach settlement

Reuters reports that AT&T had its $117 million settlement for lawsuits over separate data breach incidents last year that revealed information from millions of its customers approved by U.S. District Judge Ada Brown on Friday.

Aside from addressing the widespread hacking incident involving third-party cloud service provider Snowflake that impacted nearly 109 million customer accounts, the settlement also resolves another lawsuit involving the exposure of data from more than 73 million current and former customers. Under the settlement, which is poised to be finalized by the end of the year, AT&T will be providing up to $2,500 or $5,000 to clients who experienced "fairly traceable" losses due to the breaches, with the remainder to be given to those whose information had been compromised. Such a development comes months after AT&T agreed to a $13 million settlement concerning an investigation by the Federal Communications Commission surrounding a third-party cloud vendor hack in January 2023 that affected 8.9 million of its customers.

