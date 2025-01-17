Breach, Data Security

AT&T hack reportedly leads to FBI warning of agent call, text log theft

The FBI was reported by Bloomberg News to have alerted its agents regarding the exfiltration of their call and text logs following a massive cyberattack against AT&T initially disclosed in July, according to Reuters.

All FBI devices leveraging the agency's AT&T public safety service were noted by a document and officials close to the matter to have been impacted by the incident, which was previously reported to have compromised nearly 109 million customers' call detail records from 2022. Threat actors may not have obtained the content of FBI agents' communications but could leverage the exposed information to determine their sources, said the report. Such a development comes as AT&T and other U.S. telecommunications providers have been subjected to a sweeping Chinese cyberespionage campaign, which has since been responded to by the U.S. government, according to National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

