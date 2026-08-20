Army establishes new task force to explore AI in cyber command

As noted by Defensescoop, the Army's top cyber officer revealed the existence of a new task force, Task Force Lexington, dedicated to exploring the integration of artificial intelligence within the service's cyber command. Established in April, the task force aims to create AI agents for various cyber work roles, from basic staff functions to advanced threat hunting within the Department of Defense Information Network (DODIN).

Task Force Lexington is developing AI agents to mimic human cyber work roles, including developers, data engineers, and analysts. Currently, 17 agentic mission elements and cyber protection elements actively scan the DODIN daily. Lt. Gen. Christopher Eubank emphasized that while these agents operate at high speeds, humans remain responsible for risk assessment, with no agents currently authorized to assume risk independently. The task force, comprising 8-10 civilians and service members, was formed after studying industry best practices. They have successfully trained agents to replicate human workflows in approximately 45 days, handling tasks ranging from report writing to red teaming.

The Army has intentionally avoided commercial frontier models to demonstrate that advanced AI capabilities can be developed internally, mitigating concerns about token costs and the need for broader AI governance. This initiative aims to augment the cyber workforce and maintain a competitive edge in the evolving cyberspace domain.