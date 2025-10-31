Apache OpenOffice data allegedly stolen by Akira ransomware

Apache OpenOffice, a free alternative to the Microsoft Office suite developed by the Apache Software Foundation, had 23 GB of data purportedly exfiltrated by the Akira ransomware-as-a-service operation , according to HackRead

Allegedly included in the 23 GB data trove are financial records, internal confidential files, and employee records with phone numbers, addresses, social security cards, and credit card details, as well as app problem reports, said Akira, which threatened to leak the corporate files soon.

While Akira's assertions are yet to be confirmed by the Apache Software Foundation, users of Apache OpenOffice have been urged to download only from official channels to prevent any compromise. Hundreds of organizations worldwide have already been compromised by the Akira ransomware gang since its emergence two years ago.

Attacks by the group involved the deployment of multi-platform payloads facilitating double extortion operations. Akira has also moved to avoid targeting systems in Russian-speaking countries.