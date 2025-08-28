NBC News reports that at least 17 companies, including several healthcare providers, a financial entity, and a defense contractor, had been compromised and extorted as part of a ransom attack campaign that involved the exploitation of Anthropic's Claude artificial intelligence chatbot

Attackers leveraged Anthropic's Claude Code chatbot for "vibe coding" to create illicit programs, to determine vulnerable organizations and exfiltrate their data before organizing such information for subsequent extortion activities, according to a report from Anthropic.

Information pilfered by the threat actors included individuals' bank details and Social Security numbers, as well as International Traffic in Arms Regulations-related data, the report found. More defenses have already been implemented by Anthropic in the wake of the attack.

"We have robust safeguards and multiple layers of defense for detecting this kind of misuse, but determined actors sometimes attempt to evade our systems through sophisticated techniques," said Anthropic Head of Threat Intelligence Jacob Klein.