Filigran launches AI orchestration layer for threat management

As reported by Silicon Angle, French cybersecurity company Filigran SAS has launched XTM One, an artificial intelligence orchestration layer designed to automate continuous threat exposure management workflows.

XTM One integrates Filigran's OpenCTI threat intelligence platform and OpenAEV exposure validation tool into a unified workflow, addressing the manual processes security teams currently use to manage threat intelligence, attack scenarios, and remediation. The platform utilizes AI agents to automate tasks across the entire lifecycle, from ingesting raw intelligence to validating defensive actions. Prepackaged AI agents handle time-intensive security tasks such as intelligence enrichment, threat summarization, attack scenario generation, and remediation guidance. Filigran claims early benchmarks show organizations using XTM can achieve up to 70% faster threat detection and response cycles and up to 80% less preparation time for offensive security testing.

The platform supports custom agent creation, workflow orchestration, and Bring Your Own LLM capabilities, with on-premises deployment options available for regulated industries and government agencies. XTM One will be available in three tiers, with a free, open-source Model Context Protocol server also offered for integration into other AI architectures.