Rubrik enhances data security with AI agents and autonomous recovery

Silicon Angle reports that Rubrik Inc. has transformed its data security platform into an autonomous agent and made its control layer for Anthropic PBC’s Claude generally available, marking significant announcements at its Rubrik Forward conference.

Rubrik introduced Rubrik AI, an agent-first interface for its Security Cloud and Agent Cloud, allowing customers to define business outcomes that the software executes by reasoning over data, identities, and deployed agents. This patent-pending system operates in an agentic mode with built-in guardrails for auditability and reversibility, capable of performing multi-step recovery sequences in minutes. Additionally, Rubrik's Agent Cloud for Claude Code and Claude Cowork is now generally available, aiming to secure AI agents that write, deploy, and manage code. Key features include the Semantic AI Governance Engine (SAGE) for real-time intent-driven controls, an agent inventory for risk mapping, and Agent Rewind to reverse unintended agent actions.

The platform also offers Codebase Resilience to protect code repositories from ransomware and malicious commits, and configuration backup for AI agents. Rubrik's move into agentic cyber resilience is driven by research indicating a significant expectation that AI agents will soon outpace existing security guardrails and concerns about meeting recovery time objectives amidst increasing agentic threats.