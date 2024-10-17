Anonymous Sudan disrupted, leaders indicted

Cybernews reports that self-proclaimed hacktivist operation Anonymous Sudan had its servers and its Distributed Cloud Attack Tool leveraged for its widespread distributed denial-of-service intrusions dismantled as part of the Operation PowerOFF effort spearheaded by the FBI, which also resulted in the apprehension and indictment of its Sudanese leaders Ahmed Salah Yousif Omer and Alaa Salah Yusuuf Omer.



More than 35,000 DDoS attacks have been deployed by Anonymous Sudan during the past year, counting the U.S. Justice, Defense, and State Departments, as well as Riot Games and the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center as some of its victims, according to the Justice Department, which also noted the group's attacks to result in over $10 million in losses for U.S.-based victims alone. "The FBI's seizure of this powerful DDoS tool successfully disabled the attack platform that caused widespread damage and disruptions to critical infrastructure and networks around the world. With the FBI’s mix of unique authorities, capabilities, and partnerships, there is no limit to our reach when it comes to combating all forms of cybercrime and defending global cybersecurity," said FBI Anchorage Field Office Special Agent in Charge Rebecca Day.