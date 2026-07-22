Vectra AI report highlights exposure risks in dynamic enterprise environments

As detailed in Channel Insider, a new report from Vectra AI reveals that 98% of enterprise environments exhibit attacker-relevant exposure conditions, indicating that traditional security visibility is becoming less effective due to the rise of AI agents, unmanaged devices, and rapidly evolving infrastructure.

The 2026 State of Threat Exposure Management Report by Vectra AI found that dynamic enterprise environments, with new devices and roles appearing constantly, undermine static asset inventories. Unmanaged devices, including IoT and legacy systems, create significant blind spots, averaging over 30% of devices in observed environments. The proliferation of AI agents, with some environments having more AI agents than devices, introduces new non-human identity risks and communication paths that security teams must monitor.

Legacy technologies remain widely exposed, with 98% of analyzed environments showing at least one risk, such as deprecated TLS clients (96%) and expired certificates (91%). The report emphasizes the need for operational context beyond vulnerability scanning to identify truly exploitable attack paths. This shift necessitates continuous exposure management, requiring security providers to enhance asset discovery, identity monitoring, and risk prioritization capabilities to address complex threats in hybrid and AI-driven infrastructures.