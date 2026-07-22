Lawmakers simulate AI-backed cyberattack

Members and staffers from the House Homeland Security Committee and the House China Select Committee participated in a simulated Taiwan crisis Tuesday, testing U.S. responses to AI-backed cyberattacks targeting transportation and logistics networks, as reported by Nextgov.

The exercise, hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies, simulated a Chinese military exercise around Taiwan in 2027, followed by suspected Chinese cyberattacks on U.S. ports, freight rail, and airports. These attacks aimed to disrupt the deployment of American forces and supplies. Participants grappled with prioritizing network defenses, coordinating with private sector operators, and assessing escalation risks. The simulation included AI-driven attacks such as credential theft, logistics interference, misinformation campaigns, and prompt injection targeting AI systems.

This scenario mirrors concerns about Chinese state-backed hacking groups like Volt Typhoon, which have been observed embedding themselves within U.S. critical infrastructure. While U.S. intelligence assesses that China is not planning an invasion of Taiwan in 2027, the simulation highlights the potential for cyber warfare to play a significant role in future conflicts, particularly given China's advancements in AI capabilities.