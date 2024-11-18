AnnieMac Home Mortgage breach impacts 171K

AnnieMac Home Mortgage, also known as American Neighborhood Mortgage Acceptance Company, had information from 171,000 customers compromised following a data breach in August, The Register reports.

Infiltration of AnnieMac's systems between Aug. 21 and 23 resulted in the potential copying of individuals' names and Social Security numbers, said the New Jersey-based mortgage lender in breach notification letters, which noted the lack of evidence suggesting the dissemination of the exposed data on the dark web. "As part of our ongoing commitment to the privacy of information in our care, we have implemented additional security measures to further protect against similar incidents occurring in the future. We also reported this event to applicable state and federal government regulators," added AnnieMac, which has already offered a year's worth of complimentary identity theft protection and credit monitoring services. AnnieMac's disclosure comes less than a year after U.S. mortgage lender Mr. Cooper had been impacted by a more extensive breach.