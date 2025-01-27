American National Insurance Company data likely stolen in MOVEit hack exposed

Texas-based American National Insurance Company had a database with 279,332 lines of sensitive customer and employee information likely exfiltrated in the widespread MOVEit hack nearly two years ago leaked online, reports Hackread.

Exposed by the database were customers' full names, birthdates, ages, genders, marital status, account IDs, occupations, phone numbers, physical addresses, premium amounts and annuities, and policy types, as well as employees' names, email addresses, MLGA/RGA names and emails, and years in service, according to SafetyDetectives researchers, who noted that the information may have been from the MOVEit breach after ANICO confirmed impact from the incident. "Thus, it is possible that American National’s recent filing with the Texas Attorney General is referring to a MOVEit breach. However, this has not yet been confirmed by the American National," said SafetyDetectives. Such a development comes after ANICO was reported by Console & Associates, P.C. lawyers to have customers' Social Security numbers, medical details, and financial account data compromised as a result of the MOVEit hack.