Amazon Redshift enhanced with new default breach deterrents

Amazon Web Services has updated the widely used data warehousing solution Redshift with three new default security protections aimed at curbing misconfiguration-related data breaches, according to BleepingComputer.

Leading the additional protections is the default deactivation of public access to new clusters, which would only be accessible within users' Virtual Private Clouds. AWS has also implemented default encryption for all clusters in Amazon Redshift, with assets not having a specified encryption key to be protected using an AWS-owned Key Management Service key. Moreover, all new and restored clusters will also have default SSL connections to hinder man-in-the-middle intrusions. "We recommend that all Amazon Redshift customers review their current configurations for this service and consider implementing the new security measures across their applications. These security enhancements could impact existing workflows that rely on public access, unencrypted clusters, or non-SSL connections," said AWS, which urged all Redshift users to properly examine current service configurations to avoid potential disruptions.