Allegedly scraped Discord data exposes over a billion messages

Discord had 1.8 billion messages from 35 million users claimed to have been stolen by an Estonia-based data scraping service, which touted access to the pilfered information on a widely known data leak forum, Cybernews reports.
Also accessible via the scraping service were millions of voice sessions and other data from 6,000 Discord servers, according to the attackers. The service was noted by Cybernews researchers to resemble the Spy.Pet website that alleged the theft of almost 620 million users' Discord messages before being shut down last year. "The new one allegedly has more integration with breached databases and FiveM servers. The service is likely created to facilitate online harassment," said researchers. Attackers have also been storing stolen data on Russia-based servers in a bid to avert European Union regulations. Such a development comes months after over 348 million Discord messages were claimed to have been exfiltrated by another threat actor.
