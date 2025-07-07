Infiltration of Telefnica's systems through a Jira misconfiguration following a Hellcat ransomware attack earlier this year allowed continuous exfiltration of the firm's internal communications, internal logs, customer records, purchase orders, and employee data for 12 hours on May 30, according to Rey. Additional analysis of the files exposed by Rey revealed invoices for European customers and business partners, as well as email addresses for employees in Argentina, Chile, Peru, Germany, and Spain, with the newest file dating back to 2021. Telefnica has not acknowledged the breach while a Telefnica 02 employee noted the incident to involve data obtained from an older security breach. Such a development comes after the Hellcat ransomware gang was reported to have compromised Jaguar Land Rover, Ascom, Orange Group, and Affinitiv Schneider Electric.
Allegedly pilfered Telefnica data partially leaked
Major Spanish multinational telecommunications company Telefnica had 106 GB of data allegedly stolen from its systems in late May threatened to be exposed by Hellcat ransomware gang member "Rey," who has already leaked a 2.6 GB archive containing more than 20,000 files, BleepingComputer reports.
Infiltration of Telefnica's systems through a Jira misconfiguration following a Hellcat ransomware attack earlier this year allowed continuous exfiltration of the firm's internal communications, internal logs, customer records, purchase orders, and employee data for 12 hours on May 30, according to Rey. Additional analysis of the files exposed by Rey revealed invoices for European customers and business partners, as well as email addresses for employees in Argentina, Chile, Peru, Germany, and Spain, with the newest file dating back to 2021. Telefnica has not acknowledged the breach while a Telefnica 02 employee noted the incident to involve data obtained from an older security breach. Such a development comes after the Hellcat ransomware gang was reported to have compromised Jaguar Land Rover, Ascom, Orange Group, and Affinitiv Schneider Electric.
