Data Security, Breach

Allegedly pilfered Telefnica data partially leaked

(Adobe Stock)

(Adobe Stock)

Major Spanish multinational telecommunications company Telefnica had 106 GB of data allegedly stolen from its systems in late May threatened to be exposed by Hellcat ransomware gang member "Rey," who has already leaked a 2.6 GB archive containing more than 20,000 files, BleepingComputer reports.

Infiltration of Telefnica's systems through a Jira misconfiguration following a Hellcat ransomware attack earlier this year allowed continuous exfiltration of the firm's internal communications, internal logs, customer records, purchase orders, and employee data for 12 hours on May 30, according to Rey. Additional analysis of the files exposed by Rey revealed invoices for European customers and business partners, as well as email addresses for employees in Argentina, Chile, Peru, Germany, and Spain, with the newest file dating back to 2021. Telefnica has not acknowledged the breach while a Telefnica 02 employee noted the incident to involve data obtained from an older security breach. Such a development comes after the Hellcat ransomware gang was reported to have compromised Jaguar Land Rover, Ascom, Orange Group, and Affinitiv Schneider Electric.

Related

Significant data breach prompts penalties for SK Telecom

Reuters reports that leading South Korean telecommunications provider SK Telecom has been ordered by the country's Ministry of Science and ICT to pay an almost $22,000 fine and implement security measures every quarter following a cyberattack disclosed in April that compromised 26.96 million universal subscriber identity module cards.

CIEE One breach compromises nearly 250K records

Security Affairs reports that major Brazilian recruitment and selection service platform CIEE One was discovered by Resecurity to have had 248,725 records belonging to businesses and trainees exfiltrated and later exposed by the financially motivated underground data broker "888".

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Attack VectorByteCryptanalysisCryptographic Hash FunctionsData AggregationData Loss Prevention (DLP)Diffie-HellmanDigital EnvelopeDigital SignatureDigital Signature Algorithm (DSA)

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds