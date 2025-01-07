Alibaba Cloud introduces advanced security features for hybrid, multi-cloud

Alibaba Cloud has launched enhanced security features to address the increasing complexity of managing hybrid and multi-cloud environments, reports Back End News.

The company's updated Cloud Security Center now includes a Cloud Security Posture Management tool, designed to monitor compliance and mitigate risks across diverse cloud platforms. CSPM is tailored for organizations that operate in multi-cloud setups, offering over 700 detection items and 100 one-click remediation options.

Another key feature is the Cloud Threat Detection and Response system, which integrates with Alibaba Cloud’s ecosystem to detect, analyze, and respond to cyber threats. C-TDR leverages Alibaba’s Qwen large language model for identifying risks and recommending actionable defenses.

"Effective information security measures help maintain AI’s reliability and ethical use, protecting individuals and organizations from potential risks," said Ouyang Xin, general manager of security products at Alibaba Cloud Intelligence. Meanwhile, to bolster edge security, Alibaba Cloud has upgraded its Dynamic Content Delivery Network with Edge Security Acceleration. This feature provides Distributed Denial-of-Service protection, Web Application Firewall, and API security, offering advanced defense for critical industries like finance and e-commerce.