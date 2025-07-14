Ransomware, Critical Infrastructure Security, Data Security

Alabama city purportedly compromised by INC Ransom group

Alabama's City of Gardendale was claimed to have almost 50 GB of data stolen by the INC Ransom ransomware-as-a-service operation following a recent attack, Cybernews reports.

Included in the alleged data trove were the city's financial and customer data, contracts, human resources details, incident reports, and other confidential details, according to INC Ransom, which has not offered data samples or screenshots to prove the legitimacy of its assertions. Meanwhile, officials at the City of Gardendale have yet to acknowledge the claims, which if proven true could increase identity theft attacks against its residents, as well as escalate cyber threats against its systems. At least 176 organizations have already been compromised by the INC Ransom group in multi-extortion attacks during the past year, findings from Cybernews' Ransomlooker tool showed. INC Ransom has mostly impacted organizations in the West since its emergence two years ago, with Stark AeroSpace, Xerox Corporation, the UK's City of Leicester, and Scotland's NHS Dumfries and Galloway Health Board among its victims.

