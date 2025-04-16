Threat Intelligence, AI/ML, Phishing

AI job scams expose businesses to cyber risk

Contractor Identities
(Stock Photo, Getty Images)

CFO Dive reports that a growing number of cybercriminals are using artificial intelligence to pose as job applicants, exposing companies to serious financial risks through deepfake-driven scams, according to fraud detection firm Pindrop.

In a recent blog post, Pindrops Chief People Officer Christine Aldrich warned that AI tools now enable fraudsters to create fake resumes, mimic voices, and generate lifelike video personas to infiltrate hiring processes, particularly in remote and hybrid work settings. Once hired, these fake employees can access sensitive systems, deploy ransomware, and cost companies millions in ransom, downtime, and recovery. A study by Medius found that over half of businesses in the US and UK had been targeted by deepfake scams, with 43% falling victim. High-profile incidents include a successful $25 million theft from Arup and a foiled attempt at Ferrari. Pindrop itself uncovered over 100 fraudulent applicants in a single hiring round, underscoring Aldrichs warning that no organization is immune and that hiring practices must adapt to detect AI-enabled deception.

An In-Depth Guide to AI

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to use AI to better your security program.

Related

BreachForums purportedly disrupted by pro-Palestinian hackers

Infamous cybercrime marketplace BreachForums had its operations interrupted following a distributed denial-of-service attack claimed by pro-Palestinian hacktivist group Dark Storm Team just after threat intelligence firm ThreatMon disclosed the circulation of unverified reports regarding the website's seizure by the FBI, as well as the arrest of IntelBroker, who is one of its most prolific members, Cybernews reports.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Deauthentication AttackDeepfakeDefacementDictionary AttackDistributed ScansDomain HijackingDrive-by DownloadFault Line AttacksHybrid AttackReconnaissance

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds