AI job scams expose businesses to cyber risk

CFO Dive reports that a growing number of cybercriminals are using artificial intelligence to pose as job applicants, exposing companies to serious financial risks through deepfake-driven scams, according to fraud detection firm Pindrop.
In a recent blog post, Pindrops Chief People Officer Christine Aldrich warned that AI tools now enable fraudsters to create fake resumes, mimic voices, and generate lifelike video personas to infiltrate hiring processes, particularly in remote and hybrid work settings. Once hired, these fake employees can access sensitive systems, deploy ransomware, and cost companies millions in ransom, downtime, and recovery. A study by Medius found that over half of businesses in the US and UK had been targeted by deepfake scams, with 43% falling victim. High-profile incidents include a successful $25 million theft from Arup and a foiled attempt at Ferrari. Pindrop itself uncovered over 100 fraudulent applicants in a single hiring round, underscoring Aldrichs warning that no organization is immune and that hiring practices must adapt to detect AI-enabled deception.
