AI cybersecurity worries mount amid hackers’ disinterest

IT decision-makers are increasingly concerned about the rising costs of cybersecurity tools as they continue to integrate artificial intelligence , even as cybercriminals show limited enthusiasm for AI-powered attacks, TechRepublic reports.

A Sophos survey of 400 IT leaders found that 80% anticipate AI-driven cybersecurity expenses to increase significantly, aligning with Gartner's prediction of a nearly 10% rise in global technology spending. Despite this, 87% of respondents believe AI will ultimately yield efficiency savings and 65% have already implemented AI-enhanced security solutions.

While AI adoption is growing in enterprise security, cybercriminals appear less engaged with the technology. Sophos researchers found fewer than 150 discussions on generative AI in cybercrime forums, compared to thousands on cryptocurrency and network breaches. According to the researchers, discussions on AI use for cybercrime mainly focused on phishing, social engineering, and open-source intelligence rather than creating advanced exploits. Some forum users dismiss AI-generated malware as low-quality, though others view AI-powered attacks as a future possibility. Despite AI’s potential benefits, concerns persist. Security leaders worry that overreliance on AI could lead to job cuts and introduce new vulnerabilities.