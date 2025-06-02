AI/ML, Identity

AI agents push identity verification to the fore

Businessman chatting with AI or artificial intelligence technology. A man uses a laptop computer to chat with an intelligent AI.

(Adobe Stock)

The rapid rise of agentic AI is triggering fresh concerns over digital security, as the lack of robust human identity verification leaves systems open to fraud, unauthorized actions, and compliance breaches, reports Biometric Update.

In testing by Palo Alto Networks, AI agents developed on platforms like CrewAI and Microsoft AutoGen failed to withstand simulated attacks, spotlighting the need for foundational identity safeguards. Companies such as Anonybit are stepping in with biometric and decentralized identity technologies that bind agents to real users. Working with SmartUp, Anonybit has deployed a platform that verifies users via multi-modal biometrics and issues cryptographically secure identity tokens, ensuring AI agents operate with accountability throughout commerce and supply chain processes. Meanwhile, compliance platform Amani has launched a proprietary AI agent to automate KYC, KYB, and AML workflows across regulated sectors, currently in beta with UAE financial institutions. Microsoft also showcased Au10tixs ID verification as a key component in building trustworthy AI agents within its Copilot Studio ecosystem.

