Adlumin snapped up by N-able for $266M

SiliconAngle reports that global managed service provider software vendor N-able has entered a $266 million agreement to acquire Washington, D.C.-based extended detection response provider Adlumin following a strategic partnership that has fueled significant annual recurring revenue growth for the former.

Such a purchase deal would strengthen N-able's integration of Adlumin's XDR platform, which not only determines potentially malicious network activity patterns through artificial intelligence but also identifies and prioritizes security vulnerabilities, as well as facilitates breach analysis and remediation through a managed detection and response service. N-able also expects the acquisition to bolster revenue growth even as it slightly reduced its expected earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. "Our customers have been telling us for some time that cloud-native XDR and MDR solutions are mission-critical to their ability to fully secure their customers and users — which solidified our decision to partner with, and now, acquire Adlumin," said N-able CEO John Pagliuca.