Adaptive Shield purchased by CrowdStrike

SiliconAngle reports that CrowdStrike has agreed to purchase Israeli software-as-a-service app cybersecurity startup Adaptive Shield in a deal, whose financial terms are still under wraps but is expected to be finalized in February.

Such an acquisition, which was reported by CTech to be valued at $300 million, comes after Adaptive Shield tapped CrowdStrike's Falcon cybersecurity platform to support its security capabilities. Adaptive Shield's platform has been touted to not only scan vulnerabilities within SaaS apps but also offer remediation recommendations for such issues. Aside from determining deactivated malware detection capabilities or weak passwords, Adaptive Shield's platform also enables the discovery of attempted cloud app breaches, as well as the analysis of techniques leveraged in such intrusions. "As SaaS and AI adoption grows, every new application brings additional complexity and the risk of misconfigurations across human and non-human accounts that create openings for sophisticated attacks," said CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz.

