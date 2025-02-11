Vulnerability Management, Patch/Configuration Management

Actively exploited iOS, iPadOS zero-day addressed

iPhone 13 Pro with apple logo loading and installing operating system ios 15.5 on the screen close up, new ios 2022 on apple devices sub v. ios 15 for updates

(Adobe Stock)

Updates have been issued by Apple to fix an iOS and iPadOS zero-day flaw, tracked as CVE-2025-24200, thought to have been leveraged in advanced targeted intrusions that deactivated locked devices' USB Restricted Mode functionality, Security Affairs reports.

Such a vulnerability — which was discovered and reported by the University of Toronto Munk School of Global Affairs' The Citizen Lab — affects iPhone XS and later, iPad 7th generation and later, iPad mini 5th generation and later, all iPad Pro 11-inch generations, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd gen and later, and iPad Air 3rd generation and later. Additional details regarding the attacks were not provided by Apple but findings from Citizen Lab suggest the zero-day exploitation to facilitate commercial spyware compromise. The development comes more than a year after Citizen Lab researchers reported attacks involving the BLASTPASS exploit combining the Apple zero-days CVE-2023-41064 and CVE-2023-41061 to spread NSO Group's Pegasus spyware.

Related

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

BugBuffer OverflowDisassembly

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds