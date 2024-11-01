About 87K compromised in Mystic Valley Elder Services breach

Massachusetts-based health and human services nonprofit Mystic Valley Elder Services had information from nearly 87,000 individuals compromised following a cyberattack in early April, SecurityWeek reports.

Infiltration of systems belonging to Mystic Valley, which caters to older adults and people with disabilities, have enabled the exfiltration of names, birthdates, Social Security numbers, payment card and financial account numbers, passport numbers, driver's license numbers, online passwords, medical details, and health insurance data. Impacted individuals have already been informed of the incident beginning in June, according to Mystic Valley, which has disclosed the attack's impact to the Office of the Maine Attorney General and the Department of Health and Human Services this week. While such an intrusion has not yet been claimed by a specific threat operation or ransomware group, healthcare organizations have consistently been an attractive target for damaging cyberattacks.